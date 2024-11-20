Broncos QB Bo Nix could be in line for yet another big game in Week 12
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has played some insane football for weeks now. Could he keep this high-end play up in Week 12? Denver will go for their second win in a row and a season-sweep of the Las Vegas Raiders in their upcoming game. After the Broncos devastating Week 10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, it would be nice to win this next game.
In Week 11, Denver beat the Atlanta Falcons by 32 points, keeping them out of the end zone and scoring 38 points. Bo Nix threw for four touchdowns, and Javonte Williams added the fifth. It was the most complete game of the season for Denver, and it sets the stage for them to win the next two going into their Week 14 bye.
The Las Vegas Raiders struggle on defense
Well, the Las Vegas Raiders sport a pretty awful defense, and their passing defense could give Bo Nix yet another opportunity to play out of his mind. The Raiders defense is allowing 28.5 points per game, which is good for 29th in the NFL. They have not allowed less than 20 points since Week 4, and have scored at least 20 points just three times since Week 4.
But it gets better!
The Las Vegas Raiders have allowed an opposing QB completion percentage of 68.7%, which is the sixth-highest in the NFL. The defense has allowed 18 touchdown passes, which is good for the sixth-most in the NFL as well. They've intercepted just five passes, so they have allowed an opposing passer rating of 100.6, which is the seventh-highest in the NFL.
All in all, this is a bottom-10 passing defense and one of the worst scoring defenses in football. Unless something crazy happens, the Denver Broncos and QB Bo Nix should be able to move the ball yet again against this team. The one thing that does worry me is that the Broncos always struggle playing at the Raiders home stadium, and Vegas may also be pretty desperate for a win.
The hope here is that this isn't one of those close, ugly games that ends in a 17-16 Raiders victory. Denver should be plenty good enough to shut down the Raiders offense and put their own offense in some short field opportunities.
Denver could advance to 7-5 with a win and again elevate their playoff chances. We are getting into some brutally important games for the Denver Broncos and their quest to make the postseason in 2024.