Garett Bolles' extension further proves the Broncos are all-in on Bo Nix
News broke on Thursday that the Denver Broncos signed Garett Bolles to a four-year contract extension, further proving that the team is all-in on Bo Nix. Mike Klis broke the news, as the deal is worth $82 million that can reach up to $86 million.
Bolles is able to get just over $20 million per year on what could be his final contract in the NFL and with the Denver Broncos. Drafted in the first round out of Utah in the 2017 NFL Draft, Bolles was truly horrific until the tail-end of the 2019 NFL Season.
And in 2020, he put it all together. Denver then signed him to a four-year, $68 million deal, and that was done by former General Manager John Elway.
He missed most of the 2022 season with a lower-leg injury, but has since bounced back, starting every game since 2023. Garett Bolles now gets a third contract with the Denver Broncos including his rookie deal. He'll be in his age-33 season in 2025, so Bolles being able to get this much with his age getting up there is a pretty sweet deal.
However, we have seen many top-tier tackles like Trent Williams and Lane Johnson sign huge deals well into their 30s. The OL position is one of the few in the NFL where a player can sustain success that long.
The Broncos are clearly proving that they are all-in on Bo Nix with this recent deal, and let's not forget about Quinn Meinerz' recent extension as well. The team surely would not re-sign someone like Garett Bolles if they were disappointed in Nix thus far, and it's very likely that we see all of Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey back as the starting unit in 2025.
The amount of chemistry that this unit has now and is going to have in the future is just insane. The team has four of their five OL players locked-up for multiple years, so this is a unit that is just humming. A lot of credit does go to George Paton, Sean Payton, the Broncos front office, and Zach Strief for being able to put this OL together and keep it together.
We'll see what happens after 2025 perhaps, but the latest deal goes to Garett Bolles and is a huge indicator of just how all-in this team is around QB Bo Nix, who will have his blindside protector for another few seasons.