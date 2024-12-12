Broncos injury report for Week 15 is borderline unheard of this late in season
The NFL is a brutal business and injuries are part of the gig. Such a physical, violent game is expected to produce a bunch of wear and tear over the grueling weeks of a 17-game season, which is why it's nothing short of shocking to see just two players on the Denver Broncos' injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Even with a late bye week, the injury report only including two players is absolutely wild.
Riley Moss could miss Week 15 with Broncos injury report update
Now, we have to address the unfortunate bit of news here which is that young cornerback Riley Moss was listed as a "DNP" on the initial injury report. Moss missed the second half of the Broncos' win in Las Vegas against the Raiders and then missed the Monday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns. He sat out the bye week and received treatment, obviously, and now he appears poised to potentially miss the game against the Colts.
The question is -- who will take his place?
The Broncos cannot afford to put Levi Wallace out there again and risk the potential of another debacle like the one we witnessed against the Browns when Jameis Winston nearly threw for 500 yards. Moss's absence proved to be a near-disaster for the Denver Broncos and they can't have anything close to a repeat performance against a Colts offense that has plenty of playmakers at receiver.
We should let it be known that Moss was jogging on the side field at Broncos practice on Wednesday, which doesn't earn him the limited designation on the practice report but does inspire a little bit of confidence that he could potentially see an upgraded status as the week goes along.
Still, with a knee injury, you can't help but wonder if the Broncos will bring him along slowly given the fact that they play two games in four days with a trip to Los Angeles next Thursday.
The playoffs are on the line, however, so you can't help but wonder if Moss will at least be available for this game even if he doesn't play every snap. The Broncos were encouraged by the way rookie Kris Abrams-Draine stepped up when his number was called and his number could be called once again.
As far as safety Brandon Jones is concerned, the initial feedback I'm getting is that he should be good to go for this game against the Colts, which is great news for the Denver defense. Jones has been a highly underrated pickup for this team and one of the most consistent players in the secondary.
The injury report including just two players is absolutely noteworthy. One of the biggest things Sean Payton set out to "fix" when he came to Denver was the abhorrent weekly injury reports that existed in 2022.
There is obviously always a little bit of luck involved with injuries but prospective NFL free agents should be taking note of this and seeing how well the Broncos are taking care of their players.
This is rare and exciting for the franchise.