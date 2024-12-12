This Denver Broncos draft dud needs a huge game versus the Colts
The Denver Broncos have yet another must-win game here in Week 15 versus the Colts, and this draft dud must have a huge game. The Colts have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so this is yet another game where the Broncos must establish the run.
And not being able to do so is going to be bad, bad news. The team has predominantly used Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin this year out of the backfield. Williams and Estime are tough runners and are sometimes hard to bring down, and McLaughlin is the shifty change-of-pace back who can also catch passes very well.
It's time for Javonte Williams to have a huge game.
Audric Estime is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and Jaleel McLaughlin is averaging 4.6 yards per tote. Javonte Williams, however, is averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Somehow, though, he's gotten the most carries of anyone on the roster this year, which just makes no sense to me. It's likely that the fourth-year running back is again going to get substantial carries in this game, and he's due to have a big game.
The Broncos traded up to get Williams in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and after an encouraging rookie season sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon, Williams tore up his knee at the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season and just hasn't been the same back since. In fact, he's been so bad at times that he's borderline unplayable.
Williams will have his moments and bust-off a decent carry, but he has not established any consistency this year. With the Colts coming to town, the Broncos draft dud ust have a big game. Even if he only gets eight carries, for example, he's got to make the most of whatever carries he gets.
He is the most experienced running back on the roster, so perhaps that's why he's been given the most carries.
Anyway, the Indianapolis Colts do not have a good defense. They can be ran on and thrown on. But in any NFL game, establishing the run is always the top priority. Some teams struggle with this from week to week like the Broncos, but other teams are simply able to do it better than most.
Denver has just one game this year with more than 150 rushing yards, and they have four games with double-digit yards on the ground. For how well this offensive line is able to run block, you'd think that the run game would come alive more. To me, that's when you know it's a personnel issue with who's in the backfield.
Nonetheless, Javonte Williams needs to have a huge game.