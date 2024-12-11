Ranking Broncos' realistic playoff opponents from easiest to hardest
The Denver Broncos could make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Let's rank their potential opponents from easiest to hardest. With a win in Week 15, the Broncos playoff odds would creep toward 100%, and as of now, the earliest Denver could clinch a playoff spot would be Week 16 versus the LA Chargers.
Here's how this could work; the Broncos would need to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 and also hope that the Houston Texans beat the Miami Dolphins. This would set the stage for a 9-5 Broncos team to travel to face the LA Chargers in Week 16 with a playoff berth on the line.
There are other ways the Broncos can clinch, but the easiest one to navigate is for them to win two more games, with one being against the Colts, and the Dolphins to lose one more game.
Let's rank the Broncos realistic playoff opponents from easiest to hardest.
4. Houston Texans
The easiest playoff opponent the Denver Broncos could play in the first round would be the 8-5 Houston Texans, who lead the AFC South but who are also very flawed. This team's offensive line has been atrocious this year, and they've also dealt with injuries. CJ Stroud has been enduring a sophomore slump, so it's just not been a great year for Houston.
They were actually 5-1 to begin the season but have since gone 3-4. Houston can be beaten quite easily if you ask me; Denver would be able to get a ton of pressure on Stroud, and while their pass rush is very good, the Broncos offensive line is just as good. I would anticipate that Denver could walk into Houston and win this potential Wild Card matchup.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Being able to travel to Pittsburgh and play the Steelers would not be a bad matchup for the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh is a good team, but Russell Wilson is a flawed QB, and I am not sure he'd have it easy going against this Broncos pass rush. Wilson has been sacked 19 times in seven games, and their defense has shown some weaknesses at times.
Overall, they are just not in the tier with the top two teams in the AFC, and most people can see that. The Denver Broncos would not be favored in a potential playoff game versus the Steelers, but it would not be the toughest opponent.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Denver Broncos have outplayed and outscored the Kansas City Chiefs across their last two regular season matchups, and it's clear that KC does not have that it that they've had in previous seasons. However, this team just enters into a new realm when the playoffs begin, so going into Arrowhead in the postseason would be a wild test.
The Broncos nearly beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead a few weeks ago. And I do truly believe that Denver would be able to keep this game rather close, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have lost just two times at home in the playoffs. It's a nearly-impossible place to play in when the postseason rolls around.
1. Buffalo Bills
The Denver Broncos did beat the Buffalo Bills last year, but the two teams are a bit different now than they were in 2023. The Broncos would have their hands full with the Bills if they met in the postseason. Buffalo is getting some MVP-level play from Josh Allen, and the defense has not skipped a beat.
They're the best team in the AFC by a considerable margin, and many have wondered if this is actually the year that the Bills make a Super Bowl run. It would be amazing to see the Denver Broncos make the playoffs in 2024, but I can't lie, it would be a bit disappointing if they drew the Bills as their first matchup.