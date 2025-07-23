Free agent options the Denver Broncos could sign during training camp

The Denver Broncos will embark on their training camp in 2025 and could be in the market for another free agent... or three. The Broncos roster is quite good, and dare I say it's even elite?

While you may not be ready to go that far, the Broncos are trending in that direction. As the team embarks on their training camp period to close out the 2025 NFL Offseason, they could be in the market to sign another free agent.

Things happen in the NFL that force front offices to act quickly and scour the FA market for some immediate help. If Denver did this, who would they sign?

Could the Denver Broncos look to sign some free agents during training camp?

Noah Fant, TE

Drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2019, Noah Fant was just recently cut by the Seattle Seahawks, so all of the players that Seattle acquired in the Russell Wilson trade are no longer with the team. Fant is a fine tight end who doesn't offer much as a blocker but is still 27 years old. He's been a consistent receiving option his entire career and would honestly be a really sweet option for the Broncos in more of a TE2 role or in certain packages on offense.

Kyzir White, LB

If the Denver Broncos wanted more linebacker help, they could call up Kyzir White who is still on the open market. White is someone who could not only be a high-end insurance option for the room, but he's a linebacker who gets into the backfield quite consistently. He's actually a former safety who amassed 137 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight QB hits in 2024. White started all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals and would be an excellent late-offseason addition.

Keenan Allen

Catching 70 passes and seven touchdowns in 2024, Keenan Allen is still productive and did produce despite playing on a pretty dysfunctional Chicago Bears offense. If nothing more than to just keep him away from an AFC West rival, the Broncos should make the move, but the team does need another reliable receiving option. Allen is a veteran with a metric ton of experience and could also be a floor-raiser for the WR room as well.