Four coaches Sean Payton could promote to offensive coordinator for 2026

The Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, according to several reports, leaving the Broncos with an opening right under head coach Sean Payton. Payton has been a coach fixated on loyalty for years, and makes a clear break from that philosophy with this fire. The Broncos' offense was just bad enough to justify a fire on the offensive staff, and Lombardi was the one to go.

Internally, the Broncos have a few clear-cut candidates for their new position. It has already been reported that the Broncos are going to cast a wide net for their next offensive coordinator, but their internal options are already fairly rich. Payton and the Broncos will surely interview from outside of their organization, but odds are the hire will come from within.

The Broncos have added several important offensive minds to their organization in recent years, and could interview any of them for this position. Payton has added a nice mix of young minds and veteran voices to his staff, which helped lead this team to their first AFC title game in a decade. In particular, four internal names

Four internal names Sean Payton could consider for his new offensive coordinator

4. John Morton

Morton is the least likely of this trio, but still warrants a look. He left the Broncos for Detroit following the 2024 season and was right back in Denver after being fired as offensive coordinator in Detroit. He was a team consultant before the playoffs and has a history with Sean Payton.

3. Pete Carmichael

Carmichael was the offensive coordinator under Sean Payton in New Orleans for 15 seasons, and would be the most logical name for this role. He wouldn't be the most exciting hire in the world, but would also easily be the safest of the names. His time with Payton in New Orleans produced a ring, and could in Denver, too.

2. Zach Strief

Aside from Davis Webb, Strief makes the most sense. The Broncos needed to give him a promotion last year to keep him in Denver, and could need to again this year. There is also a scenario where Webb gets a head coaching job and tabs Strief as his offensive coordinator. His offensive line has garnered league-wide attention.

1. Davis Webb

Webb, like many others, appears to be deciding between a poor head coaching gig or a strong coordinator spot. His work with Bo Nix has gained major attention across the league, and he has interviewed all over the league this cycle. Keeping him in town should be a priority for Payton, even if it ended up costing Lombardi his gig.