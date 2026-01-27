Broncos next move after firing OC Joe Lombardi could not be more obvious

The Denver Broncos' season came to a disappointing end in the AFC Championship Game, and the first domino in the aftermath of that has officially fallen. Head coach Sean Payton fired his longtime assistant and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who has been the offensive coordinator (in title) for the Broncos since 2023.

The decision to fire Lombardi is not a shocker for a number of reasons, and we'll get into those, but this is anything but a "scapegoat" situation. Lombardi is not taking the heat for Denver's offensive struggles here, especially after Sean Payton fell on the sword multiple times after the AFC Title Game loss.

This move has one obvious reason it was made, and it is to promote someone from within.

Broncos firing OC Joe Lombardi a clear indicator of future internal promotion

The #Broncos fired OC Joe Lombardi, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2026

The clear motivating factor behind this move is for the Broncos to make an internal promotion on their staff. At least, I am 99 percent sure that's the case, because there is always the outside chance that they are trying to make a move completely out of left field that nobody is expecting.

The smart money says this move was made to try and keep either quarterbacks coach Davis Webb around longer, or potentially offensive line coach and assistant head coach Zach Strief.

Webb has interviewed for multiple head coach jobs this offseason, including the Ravens, Bills, and Raiders. And he's looking like a finalist for the Raiders job, to which Sean Payton had some pointed and very funny words.

But with Jim Leonhard looking like a strong candidate for the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator job, he would not be an option to go with Webb if he gets a head coaching gig. Not that he's the only option, but it certainly felt like it was the Bills or bust at times for Webb, and we're all fixing to find out.

If Webb stays in Denver, it could come with a substantial promotion, which would have fascinating implications. Would Payton actually let Webb call plays next season? There are some reasons to believe that could be the case.

If nothing else, it gets one of either Webb or Strief a raise and helps them progress in their coaching career either way.