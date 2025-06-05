Former Denver Broncos second-round pick is due for a huge 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have a ton of young players who have broken out or could be on the cusp of breaking out. This former second-rounder could be due.

The main reason why the Broncos have gotten to the point they're at now is the coaching staff being the correct one to develop some of the team's young players. Guys like Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Brandon Jones, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, and Bo Nix have all reaped the benefits of Denver's top-notch coaching.

The Broncos also have other young players who could be on the cusp of hitting their stride in the 2025 NFL Season, and this former second-round pick could be due for a huge leap.

Marvin Mims Jr. is due for a huge leap in 2025

We have see Marvin Mims Jr. turn into, arguably, the best return specialist in the NFL since entering the league. In his two years in the NFL, Mims has two Pro Bowls, one first-team All-Pro, and one second-team All-Pro.

But he's been most known for his work as a return man. However, in 2024, Mims really become a receiving threat. He finished the season with 39 receptions, 503 yards, and six touchdowns, and while these numbers don't jump out at you, the young WR was on a tear to end the season.

In his last seven games, he had most of his production, catching 28 passes on just 33 targets for 434 yards and all six of his touchdowns. If we take Mims' seven-game stretch to end the 2024 season and average it over a 17-game season, this is what he was on pace for:



68 receptions

1,054 yards

15 touchdowns

15.5 yards per reception

Mims had high-end production to end the 2024 NFL Season, and being that he's now entering his third year in the NFL, his age-23 season, there is reason to believe that a huge leap could be coming, which would be a total cheat code for the team's offense.