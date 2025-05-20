Former Broncos running back already named a cut candidate on new team

One of the more notable players that departed from the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Offseason could be at risk of already being cut from his new team. This would actually be quite sad, but this is the buisness side of the NFL, and he simply might not be all that good anymore.

The Denver Broncos drafted Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and after an encouraging rookie season, his 2022 was cut short due to a brutal knee injury. Over the next two seasons, Williams averaged fewer than four yards per carry and signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys a couple of months ago.

Well, even with Javonte Williams just arriving in Dallas, could he be at risk of already being cut?

Here is what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report said about the possibility that the Dallas Cowboys could cut Javonte Williams this offseason, even after signing him a couple of months ago:

"Dallas Cowboys: RB Javonte Williams



The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason but could easily move on if he doesn't outperform Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and/or rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in training camp.



Cutting Williams, who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry with the Broncos last season, would save Dallas $2 million in cap space." Kristopher Knox

Folks, I am truly not sure if Javonte Williams will be able to beat out Sanders, Blue, and Mafah, and if they keep three RBs out of this group, Williams may end up being the odd man out. It's a sad reality for the former Denver Broncos player.

In the offseason, on the flip side, the Denver Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey is a much more explosive player with insane footwork and vision, so all of these qualities should translate quite immediately into the NFL.

Only time will tell if RJ Harvey ends up being the RB1 that the Broncos need, but it was clear that Javonte Williams was the total opposite of that. This ended up being one of the worst picks, perhaps the worst pick, of the George Paton era.