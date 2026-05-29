Former Broncos QB said the harsh truth out loud about JJ McCarthy

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci has been making the rounds lately, giving insight into what we can expect from the Davis Webb-called offense in Denver, and now sounding off on the recent JJ McCarthy situation.

What's currently happening with the Minnesota Vikings at the start of their OTAs has been fascinating to the entire NFL world, and not just because of the fact that they added former #1 overall pick and Heisman winner Kyler Murray in free agency.

The quarterback competition aside, McCarthy made some serious ripples in the NFL world after he was given a chance to share his thoughts on the Kyler Murray addition, their relationship so far, and what it's been like to work together early on. And to say that his comments raised some eyebrows would be a massive understatement.

It wasn't so much what McCarthy said -- although that was a huge part of it as well -- but how he responded that has everyone, including Ben DiNucci, talking.

Former Denver Broncos QB Ben DiNucci calls out JJ McCarthy for his attitude

Not everyone was too thrilled with some of the comments from #Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy earlier this week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9gNTVPwhYm — The Viking Age (@TheVikingAge) May 29, 2026

DiNucci, just like pretty much everyone else in the NFL world, shared his opinion on how McCarthy responded, but decided to use his platform to speak directly to McCarthy.

"JJ this is the NFL brother



This type of attitude doesn’t fly at the QB position



You have too many people watching how you talk / act"



- Ben DiNucci via Twitter/X

Basically, what DiNucci is saying here is that he feels like McCarthy needs to grow up.

And once again, this serves as a great reminder of just how good the Denver Broncos have it right now with Bo Nix at the quarterback position. Even with Nix recovering from his ankle injury suffered in the playoffs, the Denver Broncos are fortunate to have clarity that when Nix is healthy, he's truly the franchise guy.

And he's proven to be exactly that in more ways than one.

The production has obviously been there, as Nix is the 3rd QB in league history other than Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert to throw for 3,500 yards and 25-plus touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons. He's also helped lead the Broncos to 24 regular season wins and the team's first playoff win since they won Super Bowl 50.

Nix has been a leader since arriving to the Denver Broncos, setting the example in every possible way. And frankly, even though he's only entering his third NFL season, it's safe to say he's already proven everyone wrong who doubted him in the pre-draft process.

McCarthy, in particular, was considered a significantly better overall prospect with more upside for the future. At this point, it's fair to wonder if McCarthy is even going to be in Minneapolis that much longer.

And to DiNucci's point, there is a way you have to carry yourself as a franchise quarterback, whether a team has put that belief in your or not. And McCarthy is not exemplifying that early on at the Vikings' offseason program.