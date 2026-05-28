Vikings' latest QB drama makes Sean Payton look like a genius for Bo Nix pick

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the NFL world was laughing at Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton for drafting quarterback Bo Nix 12th overall. The Broncos made Nix the 6th quarterback selected in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and many in the NFL world felt like Payton reached for him at least a round too early.

In the process leading up to the NFL Draft, all rumors seemed to indicate Payton and the Broncos had interest in Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. And that's exactly what Payton wanted. The Vikings moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to secure McCarthy and make sure the Broncos couldn't get him, pushing Nix right into the waiting arms of Payton and the Broncos.

Payton said after the draft that was his plan all along -- to bait someone else into taking McCarthy so he could get Nix -- but people in the football media world accused him of just trying to save face.

Vikings fans already have a longstanding disdain for Payton dating back to the 2009 season, and it ruffled more than a few feathers that Payton gloated a little bit before either of those young quarterbacks ever took the field. The latest drama with the Vikings and quarterback JJ McCarthy are further proof -- as if the on-field product wasn't enough -- that Payton and the Broncos absolutely got it right.

Latest JJ McCarthy comments prove Denver Broncos got it right with Bo Nix in 2024

#Vikings QBs Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy on their relationship with one another so far



Not exactly the same answer... 😬pic.twitter.com/USHh3q0G3u — Adam Patrick (@adampatrickNFL) May 27, 2026

In addition to becoming a meme across the NFL world last year as "Nine", JJ McCarthy has now rubbed a lot of people the wrong way with the way he answered questions about his new competition in Minnesota -- Kyler Murray.

Murray's responses when asked about the relationship between he and McCarthy were done in a very professional and humble manner. When McCarthy was given a chance to respond to the same questions, his responses went viral in the NFL world and serve as further proof of how thankful Broncos Country should be to have Bo Nix on the team.

Here is what he said when asked about his relationship with Murray so far:

"It's just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, I sit on the other side. And it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us."



- Vikings QB JJ McCarthy

Here's what McCarthy said when he was asked if it was "awkward" between he and Murray so far:

"Awkwardness? You know, it's just like the same feeling, you know, when you're in high school, and there's another person on the other side of the room. That's just kind of how it is."



- JJ McCarthy

Through his first two NFL seasons, McCarthy has struggled both on the field and with staying on the field. Those are the two primary reasons why the Vikings went after Murray in the first place when he hit NFL Free Agency.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix is one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history (Peyton Manning, Justin Herbert) to throw for 3,500 yards and 25-plus touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons. He's helped lead the Broncos to 24 regular season wins and a huge win against the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

If it weren't for an untimely ankle injury, Nix might've just led the Broncos to their 4th Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Considering they are 2024 NFL Draft classmates, Nix and McCarthy (along with the others in that class) will always be compared against each other, for better or worse. And right now, it's looking like the Broncos landed a true franchise player at the game's most important position, while McCarthy might not be in Minnesota much longer.