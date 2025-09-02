Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson just got put on notice in a major way

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is on his third team in as many years, and he just got put on notice ahead of the season. Now on his third team in as many seasons, Wilson hopes to surely start for the Giants for the entirety of the 2025 NFL Season.

But ever since his post-Seattle tenure, Wilson has not been able to do that for a full 17 games. Wilson actually last started a full season all the way back in 2020, so the wheels are falling off. Well, you figure that Russell Wilson may have one final chance in 2025.

The Giants did draft Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Wilson was surely aware enough to see that the Giants didn't sign him to QB the team for a few years. Well, on Tuesday, it was brought to our attention who Wilson's backup now is...

Russell Wilson's backup is Jaxson Dart, not Jameis Winston

The exciting rookie, Jaxson Dart, who played his tail off in the preseason, is listed as the backup to Russell Wilson, not Jameis Winston, their other free agent QB addition:

Giants’ Week 1 depth chart lists Jaxson Dart as Russell Wilson’s backup, QB2. pic.twitter.com/ljYSMMXhLg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2025

Folks, this is major news - Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston seemed to be the clear-cut top QBs in the room for a majority of the offseason, but the Giants' coaching staff seems to want to get Jaxson Dart as close to the field as possible. With a brutally tough schedule and Wilson simply not being an NFL-caliber passer at this point, it might only be a matter of time before the veteran QB gets sent to the bench.

And I can only imagine how badly Giants' fans would want to see Dart get on the field for some starts. The 'Start Dart' signs during Giants' games when Russell Wilson inevitably struggles are going to be very common.

Former Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson really just got put on notice in a major way ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.