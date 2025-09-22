Former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson has officially lost Giants' fans after Week 3

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson this offseason, and it only took three games for his play to sour for the fanbase. The Broncos might be dealing with poor QB of their own, as Bo Nix has not looked super sharp through three games.

However, Nix has tossed four touchdowns over the past two weeks, and many of the issues with the Broncos are out of his control. Anyway, the team traded for Russell Wilson back in the 2022 NFL Offseason and endured two disastrous years with the veteran QB.

Since then, Wilson has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he's now on the New York Giants. The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and many knew it was only a matter of time before Wilson got benched for Dart. Well, the benching may be close to happening, and the fans seem very fed up...

Giants' fans chant 'we want Dart' during Russell Wilson's letdown Week 3 performance

This is yet another year of Russell Wilson playing his way out of the lineup and perhaps now out of the NFL entirely. The Giants' fans were chanting 'we want Dart' for the NFL world to hear:

“We want Dart” chants breaking out in MetLife #giants pic.twitter.com/84FBgN0hQj — Evan Sanders (@theevansanders) September 22, 2025

This is just brutal. The Giants lost a stinker of a game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and are now 0-3 on the season. Seeing as head coach Brian Daboll is absolutely on the hot seat and was even before 2025 started, them turning to Dart and sending Wilson to the bench would make a lot of sense.

The Denver Broncos play the New York Giants in about a month, so for the second year in a row, Denver might end up playing Russell Wilson's team, but not Wilson himself. Jaxson Dart could present an entirely different type of quarterback for the Denver defense to prepare for.