3 Broncos' players off to an insane start through three games in 2025

Despite the Denver Broncos being 1-2, there are still a few players who have gotten off to a very fast start in 2025. Fortunately, not all is lost with the Denver Broncos. Sure, the 1-2 start has been rough to stomach, but this team could easily win in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and get back to .500.

The team is filled with a ton of talented players and other savvy veterans that simply know how to play the game and perform at a high level. Over the next three weeks, the Denver Broncos face the Bengals, Eagles, and Jets.

Denver winning two out of the next three could get them to a solid 3-3 before a Week 7 tilt against the New York Giants at some. Let's dive into a handful of players who are off to a great start in 2025.

These players are off to a fast start for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Not only is Nik Bonitto not slowing down, but he seems to be getting better. Through three games, Bonitto has three sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine QB hits. He's in pace to shatter his career-high season back in 2023, and he's on pace for 51 QB hits.

It's been a strong start for Bonitto just weeks after getting paid.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins has been great for the Broncos through three games. He's carried the ball 41 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He's rushed for 10 first downs, has averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and is averaging 74 yards per game.

Dobbins has also added three rushing touchdowns, one in each game. He's on pace for one of the best single-season rushing campaigns by a Broncos' running back all-time, actually. Denver would be wise to give him a few more carries per game.

The Broncos signed him to revive the rushing attack, and he's done just that through three games.

Jeremy Crawshaw, P

Jeremy Crawshaw has been quite good for the Broncos thus far. He's punted the ball three times for an average of 46.8 yards and a long of 56. However, what sticks out with Crawshaw is the consistency and that a whopping 69.2% of his punts have been inside the 20-yard line.

It's been a very strong start for the rookie after what appeared to be a shaky offseason.