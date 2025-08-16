Former Broncos' QB might be in line for huge success in 2025 for obvious reason

The Denver Broncos could see one of their former quarterbacks see an insane amount of success in 2025 because of this obvious reason. Denver is out of the woods with their subpar QB play and veteran retreads.

It took a serious and devoted Sean Payton to pull the plug on Russell Wilson following a deceptive 2023 season. On paper, Wilson played well and finished with 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

His 98 passer rating and limited interceptions would have made you think the team's offense was great, but it was far from it. Anyway, Russell Wilson is now on the New York Giants and will start for them in the 2025 NFL Season. For the Broncos, though, they could see their former QB enjoy an insane amount of success in 2025 for this obvious reason...

Russell Wilson could see insane success in 2025 due to Malik Nabers

One thing that Russell Wilson absolutely did not have with the Denver Broncos at any point was a wide receiver like Malik Nabers, and that's putting it mildly. Nabers may already be a top-10 receiver in the NFL after just one year in the league.

In 2024, Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in just 15 games. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and averaged 80.3 yards per game and 7.3 receptions per game. Overall, Nabers was dominant and oftentimes unfair to opposing defensive backs.

And despite the Giants' bad QB play in 2024, Nabers had a passer rating of 93.8 when targeted, so QBs were very efficient when targeting him. While Russell Wilson isn't what he once was, he absolutely knows how to feed the ball to his best player.

He's going to do that quite frequently in 2025, and Nabers could end up forming quite the duo with the Broncos' former QB, leading to some unexpected success in 2025.