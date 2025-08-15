3 Broncos' position groups that could become the best in the NFL in 2025

The Denver Broncos could have some top-tier position groups yet again in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's talk about three of them that could become the best. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but the Denver Broncos don't have a major weakness on their roster.

They just don't, and while they're not a contender until proven otherwise, it's hard to envision them not getting there in the 2025 NFL Season with all the talent they have. Fortunately, Denver has high-end talent on either side of the ball.

And they also have a few position groups that could emerge as the league's best in the 2025 NFL Season.

Could the Denver Broncos have top-flight position groups again in 2025?

Offensive Line

Ranking no. 1 in pass and run blocking in 2024 according to ESPN, the Denver Broncos' offensive line might already be there if you think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles are largely seen as the team with the best offensive line, but they clearly have a media bias favoring them in that regard, as they have fielded a top-tier OL for years now. It's kind of festered itself down the road. On paper, Denver's OL is more talented, period, but the Broncos' OL may have to again go out there and prove themselves in 2025 to be considered the best.

EDGE Rusher

Another group that seems to not get the attention they deserve is the EDGE rushers. Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, which was the most among EDGE duos. However, both Bonitto and Cooper weren't really household names in prior seasons, so this could be another case if the unit needing to go out there and simply do it again.

Bonitto and Cooper hit double-digit sacks each for the first time in their careers, so they haven't been doing this for the long-term or anything. But it's clear how dominant they were. Furthermore, the team had two more EDGE players with at least five sacks in Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman, so from top to bottom, this group could be the best in the league in 2025.

Safety

It feels like Denver does have a ton of underrated players. Brandon Jones was on fire in 2024 and really excelled in all facets of the game. He was all over the football, great in coverage, and racked up a ton of tackles. He did all of this playing next to a replacement-level starter in PJ Locke III, who was then replaced by Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. With Hufanga excelling at playing closer to the line of scrimmage, and Jones excelling the most playing deep in the secondary, this new duo could emerge as the best in the league. Right now, the Detroit Lions' duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph seems to be thought of as the best, but there could be some new guys on the block in 2025.