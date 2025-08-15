Latest Bo Nix ranking proves Broncos' QB has huge uphill battle in 2025

A recent QB ranking compiled by NFL coaches and executives prove that Broncos' QB Bo Nix still has an uphill battle in 2025. Nix was among the worst QBs in the NFL after the first two games of his rookie season, and after that 0-2 start, Denver was absolutely staring down an 0-4 start.

However, a three-game win streak began to inspire confidence that Nix and the Broncos were on the right track. All in all, Denver finished 10-5 after their 0-2 start, and Nix proved himself as a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Some still seem to be a bit out on the QB, as they argue that he needs to prove himself again and also still seem to think he simply isn't that good for some reason.

Well, a 50-person panel made up of NFL coaches and executives doesn't paint a pretty picture for Bo Nix and his rank among starting quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2025 season.

Bo Nix ranked just 20th in the NFL The Athletic's 50-person panel for the 2025 season

Here is who the panel was made up of and their ranking of all starting QBs in the NFL:

Six GMs, six assistant GMs, six former GMs, five other execs, eight head coaches and 19 other coaches, including 15 coordinators, comprise @SandoNFL's 50-person panel.



The goal was simple: Tier every veteran QB in the NFL.



Did they get it right? pic.twitter.com/4UyajtKvfs — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 11, 2025

Bo Nix is tied with Sam Darnold in this ranking and (wrongly) ranked behind guys like Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, and Kyler Murray. If you wanted to, you could argue that the rest of the QBs ranked above Nix on this list are better - you would not have a terrible time making that argument.

However, this ranking does feel a bit low for the quarterback. Nix threw the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL in 2024 and was on a 45-touchdown pace over the final eight games of his rookie season. After throwing zero touchdowns against four interceptions to begin 2024, Nix threw 29 touchdowns against just eight picks.

He also excelled at limiting turnover-worthy plays, and he was one of the best in the NFL at that in 2024. What Bo Nix did during his rookie season is absolutely more deserving than being ranked 20th in the NFL.