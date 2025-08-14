Sean Payton comments on the Broncos' run game will have fans jumping for joy

Sean Payton has definitely infused this roster with talent in recent years, and his comments on the run game could be evidence of that as well. You could easily argue that the single-biggest factor that contributes to the Broncos' success in 2025 outside of Bo Nix is the run game.

The rushing attack could have taken the 2024 Denver Broncos into a different dimension, but they had a severe lack of talent in that room. Denver let Javonte Williams depart in free agency for virtually nothing, and he is somehow in line to start for the Dallas Cowboys.

Anyway, Denver drafted RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They then dipped into the free agency market in April and signed JK Dobbins. With Harvey and Dobbins alone, Denver's rushing attack could be a lot better, and Sean Payton seems to think as much.

Sean Payton pretty much guarantees that the Denver Broncos' run game will be a lot better

Here is what Sean Payton recently said about the run game:

"And so, we've immediately upgraded that position. We brought in leadership with JK, and we drafted Harvey early, and so you're going to see a different, and hopefully a markedly different running game. It's not always going to be perfect, but that's the magic of the good back." -- Sean Payton

Sean Payton seems pretty confident that the Broncos are going to be more efficient on the ground in 2025, and the entire pecking order of the RB room could look a lot different. Not only are JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey new, but Tyler Badie is making a case for a legitimate role on offense, which could leave both Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin in a tough spot.

Denver does actually have a surplus at the position, and they seemed to have done a ton of legitimate work this offseason to make this room into a huge strength.