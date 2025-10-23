Former Broncos' QB just gave the harsh truth about the team's offense

Denver is now 17th in points scored per game, so they are climbing that a little bit, but the product feels far from perfect and has honestly been a bit sloppy at times. Whether it's failure to execute, the quarterback missing throws, batted passes, penalties, or something else, the team simply cannot find consistency on offense.

And it really seemed to come to a boil in Week 7, as the Broncos were being shutout by a subpar offense at home through three quarters. Denver somehow fought back and left with a win, but that does not take away from the product we saw from the first three quarters.

Not only has the schematic side of things been an issue, but the playmakers are not quite performing that well as a unit. Sure, JK Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims Jr have been top contributors at points this year, but it does feel like, now in year three of the Sean Payton era, there is a missing piece of the offense.

And this former Broncos' QB recently summed up the team's issues nicely.

Chris Simms says what we're all thinking about the Denver Broncos' offense

Here is some of what Chris Simms said when talking about the Denver Broncos:

"They need another offensive weapon on that side of the ball... but I don't think they're scary on that side of the ball in the pass game or the run game, and that's something they need to look at going forward here." -- Chris Simms

Simms argues above that the Denver Broncos should be buyers for another wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline and that this offense just isn't all that threatening, and he's 100% correct. The Broncos have overhauled their WR room in recent years, and it's now filled with a ton of younger players.

However, we just have not seen a clear-cut, consistent go-to target emerge. Courtland Sutton is the best player in this room and is very good with his specific skillset, but he's not a consistent no. 1 and someone who isn't always creating separation.

The Broncos have just two weeks until the 2025 NFL trade deadline and still have some time to see if a wide receiver upgrade could be made. Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints could be on the move for the right price and would become an instant upgrade for this offense, but it's not clear if the Broncos are willing to be buyers at the moment.