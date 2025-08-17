Former Broncos' QB just carved up the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason

The Denver Broncos have many of their former quarterbacks on other teams across the NFL, and some are actually doing well for themselves. Denver cycled through many failed QBs before landing on Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the path to landing Nix was not easy and was certainly rough and bumpy. Fans had to endure a nearly decade-long streak of losing and bad QB play. Well, one of their former QBs who ended up being the most polarizing was Drew Lock.

Denver took Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and while he did not pan out as a starter in the NFL, he has settled into a backup role with the Seattle Seahawks. On Friday, Lock put on a show in the preseason.

Former Denver Broncos' QB Drew Lock carved up the Chiefs in the preseason

Lock was primarily facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs' backups, but he did have himself quite a day:

Drew Lock was ALL BUSINESS in the 2nd quarter vs. Kansas City:



🏈 7/9 Comp/Att

🏈 101 Yards

🏈 2 Touchdowns

🏈 153.0 Passer Rating



(h/t @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/gtrMVRHMbn — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 16, 2025

In total, Lock went 10/12 for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle. The Kansas City Chiefs are actually now 0-2 in the preseason, and a bigger issue has actually stemmed from their slow start in the preseason this year - their depth honestly doesn't seem to be all that great, and that is a huge problem.

This team just is not built all that well compared to previous Chiefs' teams. When Drew Lock, a bad quarterback, is coming into a preseason game and embarrassing backups, there is an issue. Now yes, that might sound harsh, but Drew Lock is a backup QB, and a mid-tier one at best.

The Broncos did enjoy some success with Lock, as he went 4-1 as a rookie starter in 2019, and it seemed like Denver did have their guy, but that ended up not being the case. Anyway, Lock did slice up the Kansas City Chiefs recently in the preseason, and that has to be good for something.