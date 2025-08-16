It's only a matter of time before this Broncos' player breaks out in 2025

The Denver Broncos could have one of their key young players break out in 2025 to help propel them to success. The amount of young talent that the Broncos have is quite scary and is going to be tough for opposing defenses to deal with in 2025.

Whether it's the elite offensive line or deep secondary, Denver's opponents will not have an easy time doing much of anything in 2025. Sure, the Broncos could always regress and endure the hated sophomore slump, but it could be way more likely that they breakout and emerge as a contender.

Well, we could talk about a ton of breakout players for the team in 2025, but this one is not only flying under the radar, but might be a lock to hit his first big stride in 2025.

Jonah Elliss might be a backup, but he could be coming for opposing QBs in 2025

Jonah Elliss was a third-round pick for the Broncos back in 2024 and was just 21 years old in his rookie season. Elliss ended up being good enough to appear in all 17 games for Denver in 2024. He racked up two passes defended, 38 total tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

He did this in just 434 defensive snaps, which was 38% in total. With how solid Elliss was last year and the offseason he's had thus far, the Denver Broncos would be fools to not get him on the field even more, perhaps closer to 50% of the defensive snaps.

It does take a while, sometimes, for pass-rushers to come into their own, especially if they aren't a first-round pick. What does it say about the young player that as a 21 year old in the NFL, he produced the way he did?

Not only is Jonah Elliss a future starter for the Denver Broncos, perhaps in 2027, but he's earned a ton of snaps in 2025 and could flirt with 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits.