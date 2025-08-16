3 Broncos defensive players under pressure with starters out vs Cardinals

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed this week that starters will not play in their preseason Week 2 home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday Night. The starting defense struggled in the opening drive against the 49ers' backups last week, but bounced back in the second drive. The backup defense had multiple key turnovers and dominated.

Since the starters will not play, backups will have a good opportunity to shine and prove they can be key pieces for the Broncos during the season. In comparison, depth players will try to prove that they can make the final 53-man roster. Which are defensive names to watch for Denver's preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals?

3 Broncos defensive players under the microscope vs. Cardinals

1. Levelle Bailey, inside linebacker:

Denver added a monster at inside linebacker during free agency, specifically, they signed former 49ers Dre Greenlaw, bolstering a defensive room that was one of the weakest in the 2024-25 season. Veteran Alex Sigleton is coming from a big knee injury, and we do not know how he will be heading into the season. The second-year and former UDFA ILB Levelle Bailey dominated last season, and not only earned a roster spot, but also had key contributions for the team.

So far through Training Camp, coaches have praised Bailey a lot. He's been dominating. And it would not be a surprise if he ends up starting next to Greenlaw at some point during the season, which makes him a player to watch against the Cardinals.

2. JL Skinner, safety:

Like the inside linebacker room, the Denver Broncos bolstered the safety room by signing former All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. On paper, Hufanga and Brandon Jones are a top-tier safety duo, but the former 49er has missed time throughout his career. PJ Locke is coming back from a back injury, which gives JL Skinner a good chance to break out and eventually earn a backup role over Devon Key.

Skinner has been an interesting special teams contributor and has had flashes at safety. Can he take advantage during the two preseason games left for Denver? Skinner showed versatility in training camp and had a key forced fumble last week against the 49ers.

3. Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive lineman:

Denver's defensive line is loaded; the starters are All-Pro Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and DJ Jones. Malcolm Roach, a free agent signing in 2024, has been a key backup, especially in run defense. Besides Roach, Denver traded up in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select LSU Sai'Vion Jones. Roach and Jones are locks to make the roster, but the number 6 guy is an interesting battle to watch between Eyioma Uwazurike and Jordan Jackson.

Broncos are going to have some tough, tough roster decisions to make on DL. Jordan Jackson having a great day of joint practice, so is Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai’vion Jones getting a lot of reps. Really deep group — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 7, 2025

Jordan Jackson emerged as an interesting depth piece for Denver last season, while Uwazurike was coming from a season with no action due to his gambling suspension. Both will fight for a roster spot, but in my opinion, Eyioma is a more interesting name to watch as he was a 4th-round draft selection by the Broncos a few seasons ago and has shown good flashes in training camp so far.