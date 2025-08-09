Broncos' undrafted camp star can cement his roster status against 49ers

The Denver Broncos could have a slew of players ready to cement their camp status in their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. It's always nice to see some of those late-round NFL Draft picks or even undrafted players emerge as legitimate mainstays on the roster.

Denver always seems to hit on an undrafted player each season. Well, that might not change for the 2025 NFL Season, and this camp star who happens to be undrafted back in 2024 could truly cement his roster status with a strong preseason showing in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

And the best part here is that he plays a key position for Denver.

Levelle Bailey is barreling toward a roster spot for the 2025 NFL Season

It has been no secret that Levelle Bailey has had himself a strong offseason thus far. Undrafted out of 2024, Bailey played in 10 games in his rookie season for the Denver Broncos. The neat thing with being an inside linebacker is that many of the better linebackers in the NFL today were late bloomers, if you will.

It's not crazy to think that Levelle Bailey could have a strong preseason, make a clear impression, earn his roster spot without a doubt, and then perhaps develop into a starter. Furthermore, with Alex Singleton on the wrong side of 30 and Bailey being younger and more athletic, his ceiling is astronomically higher than Singleton's.

It may truly only be a matter of time before we're hearing Levelle Bailey's name with the defensive starters. Denver seeing Bailey develop into one would give the team some long-term stability at a position that really hasn't been all that great for them in recent years.

Paired up with Dre Greenlaw, this potential duo could be the new guys in town for the Denver Broncos. Bailey has a great shot at making an impression in today's game against the 49ers.