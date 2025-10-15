Former Broncos' first-round pick is proving exactly why Denver traded him

Denver's wide receiver room has seen a good bit of turnover in the Sean Payton era and is still missing another reliable weapon. Courtland Sutton is the unit's top player and has stuck around since being drafted back in 2018.

He's now on his third contract with the Denver Broncos, but the team has also dipped into the NFL Draft to grab guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. Trent Sherfield was a free agency addition this past offseason as well.

On paper, it's a solid unit, but nothing special. Two offseasons ago, the Broncos made a huge trade to send a former first-round pick to another AFC team, and after a Pro Bowl season in 2024, former Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy has fallen flat on his face in 2025, and the numbers are almost too hard to believe.

Former Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy has been horrendous for the Browns through six weeks

Here's Jeudy's production through six games without much context:



20 receptions

240 yards

0 touchdowns

Across a 17-game season, this would put him on pace for 56 receptions and 680 yards, which is definitely nothing special, but it's still a moderately-productive player. However, Jeudy is paid to be their WR1, and he's honestly played at a benchable level this year.

Jerry Jeudy has 20 receptions, but he's been targeted a whopping 48 times. He's catching just 41.7% of his targets, which is as low of a number as you'll ever see. But it gets worse. Pro Football Reference lists that he has a 31.6 passer rating when targeted this year.

NFL quarterbacks earn a 39.6 passer rating if they spike the ball every single play. So yes, Jeudy is actually harming the team when the ball is thrown his way. He's been credited with a whopping eight drops, also according to Pro Football Reference, and the Browns' QBs have thrown three interceptions already when trying to target Jeudy.

Simply put, Jerry Jeudy has been flat-out awful for the Cleveland Browns this year, and after a shockingly good season in 2025, he's proving precisely why the Denver Broncos traded him. Now yes, Denver could use a boost at WR themselves, but the unit as a whole is better off with Jeudy not in the picture anymore.

The former first-round pick was a part of what was largely viewed as one of the deepest WR drafts of all-time, but the Denver Broncos ended up drafting the wrong player.