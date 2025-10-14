Broncos' passing attack is poised to finally break out in crucial Week 7 game

The Denver Broncos have to get going on offense if they hope to contend this year. Putting points on the board still feels impossible, and I believe it's due to multiple issues. However, despite the inconsistent offense, Denver is 4-2 after three strong wins in a row.

They now return home for a quick two-game homestand but do play for of their next five games at home before the Week 12 bye. It's not outrageous to suggest that Denver goes 4-1 over their next five games and heads into the bye at 8-3.

Them being 7-4 could be more likely, but anything worse than that would be cause for concern in my eyes. The Broncos welcome to 2-4 New York Giants to Mile High in what should be a Denver win. When you dig into the numbers a bit, the Giants struggle in a perfect area that the Broncos could take advantage of.

The New York Giants' secondary has struggled to stop the pass this year

The New York Giants have allowed 148 completions this year. Only the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals have allowed more. Their secondary has allowed 1,548 yards, which is the fourth-most in the NFL as well.

What sticks out the most to be is them allowing 1,070 yards to wide receivers, which is actually the highest mark in the NFL. The 85 receptions they've allowed to WR is also the most in the league. For reference, the Denver Broncos have allowed 70 receptions for 727 yards to opposing wide receivers.

Their defense has been bad this year. They rank just 20th in points allowed at 24 per game. In their three away games, the Giants are 0-3 and have allowed 29 points per game as well. No matter how you slice this up, the New York Giants' defense has struggled this year and are obviously worse away from home.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Denver's passing game to get going, and the Broncos have done quite well at home. They have not lost at home since Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season and are actually 8-2 at home in the Bo Nix era with seven-straight wins as well.

Bo Nix is 8-2 in his career at home and has 25 total touchdowns in those games.



The Broncos last home loss was back in Week 6 of the 2024 season, and they’ve won seven in a row at home. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/R7PWSSCxXZ — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) October 14, 2025

The stars are aligning for a huge game from the team's passing offense. Sean Payton has to whip up a strong gameplan that gets the ball into the hands of his best players like Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram. Simply put, the Broncos should win this game by multiple touchdowns and send the Giants packing with a loss.