The real trap game for the Denver Broncos is clearly against the Giants

After a third win in a row, the Broncos are returning home for a short homestand against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, but they do play four of their next five games at home before their bye, which is awesome.

Denver could realistically win four of those five games and get to eight wins on the season, and if Denver sat at an 8-3 record at the bye, things could get very interesting, as they could potentially hold sole possession of first place in the AFC West at that point.

In Week 6, the Broncos had a scare from the New York Jets and nearly lost to the worst team in the NFL. Thankfully, Denver's sheer roster talent ended up being the deciding factor in this game. They've been able to out-talent most of their opponents this year but have lost twice. Well, while many fans thought that Week 6 was the trap game for Denver, the real trap game might actually be in Week 7.

The Denver Broncos may have to actually watch out for the New York Giants

With the New York Giants, they actually have an argument to be a trap game for the Broncos.

Firstly, Denver gets this game at home and have just beaten up on teams with a losing record at home lately, and they have not lost at home in quite some time, either. Denver is simply dominant at home in the Bo Nix era and have blown out a plethora of their opponents.

Secondly, rookie QB Jaxson Dart has actually invigorated the Giants' offense a bit. He's already much better than Justin Fields and is able to actually push the ball downfield from time to time. Dart is also making some plays off-schedule and could burn the Broncos for a large gain or two.

Thirdly, the Giants are 2-1 in his three starts and have beaten the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, so they have played some good football over the past three weeks.

Lastly, the Broncos themselves have won three games in a row and now return home for four of their next five games. It almost seems to good to be true that Denver is set-up like they are, so that would give a weaker team the perfect chance to come into the Broncos house and play spoiler.

I believe the New York Giants are the team to watch out for as a potential trap game in Week 7.