Broncos have a perfect opportunity to leave their mark in wide-open AFC

After their third win in a row, the Broncos find themselves at a solid 4-2, but they are one of nine teams in the AFC with three or fewer losses, and the Buffalo Bills losing on Monday Night Football drops them to 4-2 on the season.

Through the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, it's abundantly clear that the AFC can be won by a plethora of teams. The Broncos are right in the mix as well and sport the best defense and best pass rush in the league.

Heck, I could take this a step further and say that of any playoff-caliber team in the conference, Denver's defense is the best unit overall, which isn't outlandish to say and is also flat-out impressive. With how muddy the AFC is right now, the Broncos have a golden opportunity to leave their mark and ascend to the top.

Denver has to make some trade deadline moves to push this roster over the edge

With Dre Greenlaw eligible to come off of IR this week against the New York Giants, the Broncos could see their defense at full strength for the first time in the 2025 season. The team could get by this season without making a notable move on that side of the ball, but even with a healthy Greenlaw in the picture, I still believe Denver could go out an add another inside linebacker.

That unit would still be the weakest on the defense, and with how many teams could be in 'sell' mode, Denver would be wise to take a look. Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints played for Sean Payton and could be a perfect match with Greenlaw in the middle of that unit.

However, the biggest holes are on the offensive side of the ball. The team is going to be without Ben Powers for weeks, and backup LG Matt Peart was simply awful in Week 6. Adding a trade deadline guard like Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns would keep Denver's top-tier offensive line just that.

Furthermore, it's clear that, despite all the additions made recently, the Broncos could still use another offensive weapon, so that could be yet another move they make. When you compare Denver's roster talent to other teams in the AFC, the Broncos are right there. They have the best defense in the NFL and are also very good at protecting the QB.

This team has a perfect opportunity to make a giant move to bolster their roster and leave their mark in the AFC.