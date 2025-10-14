Former Broncos draft pick dumped by new team before even getting a shot

When the Denver Broncos cut the roster down to 53 players, former 5th-round pick Audric Estimé was one of the players who didn't make it. After a couple of promising outings during his rookie season, Estimé seemingly fell out of favor with the coaching staff, was buried on the depth chart all offseason, and ultimately wasn't even claimed off of waivers when the Broncos said goodbye.

The Philadelphia Eagles scooped him up, signing him to their practice squad. What seemed like a genius move by Eagles GM Howie Roseman has already turned into a disappointment for both Estimé and the Eagles.

According to Ian Rapoport, Estimé has been sent packing by the Eagles, who never even gave him a shot.

Eagles have already moved on from former Broncos draft pick Audric Estimé

The #Eagles are releasing RB Audric Estime from their practice squad, as the former #Broncos fifth rounder is now a FA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2025

It'll be interesting to see where Estimé resurfaces now, because he's been cut by two teams in less than two months. He's still a very young player at just 23 years old, but he never played a single snap for the Eagles.

Not that it's overly surprising, but for a player with his level of talent to get cut from the practice squad?

Maybe the Broncos knew something none of the rest of us knew.

Estimé's calling card coming out of Notre Dame was his ability to create yardage after contact. We saw that on display a couple of times last year with the Broncos, especially on the road against the Chiefs. It looked, at one point, like Estimé might have earned his way into the future starting RB conversation, but that ended when he was benched for Tyler Badie ahead of the team's playoff matchup against the Bills.

All offseason, the Broncos worked to essentially replace all of the primary guys who carried the ball for them last year. They made no attempt to bring Javonte Williams back, they buried Estimé on the depth chart, and it feels like Jaleel McLaughlin's roster spot is hanging by a thread after he was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season.

Up until the Jets game, nobody in Broncos Country really had much of a reason to even think about Audric Estimé again. JK Dobbins has been fantastic for the majority of the year, RJ Harvey has shown some flashes, and Tyler Badie has been a capable 3rd-down back.

The Chargers have a need at the running back position, so you can't help but wonder if they'll take a look at Estimé to not only fill their need but stick it to the Broncos. We could also see old friend Darren Mougey snag Estimé for the Jets' practice squad as his team prepares to potentially sell at the trade deadline.