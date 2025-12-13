Five highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos for the 2026 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos have not been afraid to spend money in the Sean Payton era, and the team's cash-rich ownership group has allowed Denver to wheel and deal all over the roster. Another huge bonus is that Russell Wilson's contract will be off the books after 2025.

Denver is going to be in an outstanding cap situation and could be very aggressive in free agency next year. With a healthy amount of space, no more Wilson contract, and Bo Nix still on his rookie deal, the spending is likely to continue.

We looked ahead to 2026 and listed the team's five-highest cap hits.

Cap hit figures taken from spotrac.com

The five highest cap hits on the Broncos' roster for the 2026 NFL Season

5. Zach Allen, DE - $16,477,000

No one has hit the QB more than Zach Allen over the past two seasons, as he is simply an elite player at a key position. Now already on his second contract with the Broncos, Allen's cap hit in 2026 is about $16.5 million, which feels like a steal for a player of his caliber.

4. Patrick Surtain II, CB - $16,832,000

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year missed a few games this year with a pectoral injury, but Patrick Surtain II continues to be the best DB in the league and is paid like it as well. His cap hit in 2026 is just above Zach Allen's.

3. Ben Powers, LG - $18,425,000

The Ben Powers contract situation will be interesting to follow, as he has the third-highest cap hit on the team next year but has missed the past two months with a biceps injury. Powers is good, but the Broncos can save some money if they were to cut or trade him. Furthermore, the team did extend Luke Wattenberg, and you really do not see a team investing into all five OL starters with big-time deals.

I would not be shocked if the Broncos moved on from Powers in some capacity next offseason, but they can afford to keep him on the roster.

2. Quinn Meinerz, RG - $19,721,000

Quinn Meinerz is a top-3 guard in this league. His cap hit in 2026 is just below $20 million. Meinerz was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 and could earn that honor again in 2025.

1. Mike McGlinchey, RT - $23,775,000

The highest cap hit on the Denver Broncos' roster in 2026 belongs to Mike McGlinchey. His cap hit is just below $24 million. McGlinchey has stabilized the right side of Denver's offensive line and also seems to be a very strong leader in the locker room. McGlinchey has turned out to be one of the better free agency signings that Denver has made. He's not a perfect RT, but he's quite good, and his impact goes beyond the field.