Broncos' recent practice squad signing could be called upon immediately

The Denver Broncos might soon be thanking themselves for bringing veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore onto the practice squad last week. With rookie receiver Pat Bryant dealing with a hamstring injury, missing two straight days of practice to start the week, the Broncos might actually have to call on their new reinforcements immediately.

The Broncos have a deep wide receiver room on paper, and different players have stepped up at different times this season. We've had Courtland Sutton games, Troy Franklin games, big plays from Marvin Mims here and there. But over the past few weeks, it's been the rookie Pat Bryant who has been the team's WR2 behind Sutton.

With Bryant trending toward potentially missing a game, the Broncos will have plenty of options on the roster. And perhaps they'll use one of their free practice squad promotions to give Moore a shot.

Broncos should consider promoting Elijah Moore with Pat Bryant not practicing

#Broncos rookie WR Pat Bryant (hamstring) didn’t practice again today. Didn’t see him doing rehab work on side field, either. Not a great sign for availability vs. Green Bay.



Here’s recent psquad signee Elijah Moore today. Could be in line for reps Sunday if Bryant doesn’t go. pic.twitter.com/YaNHnbDh8F — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 11, 2025

It's important to keep in mind that, in terms of actual NFL production, Elijah Moore is not your typical practice squad player. He's been in the league since 2021, and had over 100 yards in a game against the Broncos' own defense just last season.

The absence of Bryant also gives the Broncos a chance to get other players who have been active all year more involved in the offense. Players like Evan Engram and Troy Franklin need to get back on track this week after not having a ton of production against the Raiders, even though that was by design.

We also heard Sean Payton earlier this week talk about the fact that the coaching staff wants to get Marvin Mims more opportunities within the offense.

There are a lot of different ways Sean Payton and the coaching staff could approach this, but with Bryant injured, elevating Moore for the game against the Packers would at least give Green Bay someone else they have to legitimately think about out there.

And the Broncos already have a lot of those guys.

Even though the Denver offense hasn't been the most explosive in the NFL this season, they have a lot of different players who can come up big in the passing game. Adding Moore to the mix would be fun, even if he only gets one or two looks against Green Bay.

With his speed and playmaking ability, whatever the vision was for Moore might have to come to life a bit quicker than anticipated.