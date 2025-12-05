Even a Broncos' playoff run can't save this veteran from his offseason fate

The Denver Broncos got to work over the bye week, extending Luke Wattenberg, Wil Lutz, and Malcolm Roach. It's clear that Denver had this to-do list and wanted to get it done, and it's nice that they did.

Other players who have also gotten deals recently include Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Nik Bonitto. Denver also signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, so there is just a ton of money tied up along the defensive line.

The offensive line also now has five contracts with Wattenberg's deal. One of the more popular players on the team has been John Franklin-Myers, and many fans have wanted the Broncos to offer him a deal, but given what has transpired, it doesn't even seem like a deep playoff run will help bring JFM back to the team.

John Franklin-Myers is probably as good as gone, even if the Denver Broncos make a deep playoff run

No NFL team can pay everyone, and this is just a simple fact. The Broncos have, though, paid virtually everyone along the defensive line, and there is probably a reason why JFM has not gotten a deal. The Broncos did use a mid-round pick on Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, a defensive end who could be the long-term replacement.

Denver also has Enyi Uwazurike in the room, and he's held his own this year. When you think about the Broncos needing to make another splash on offense and probably hand out a massive free agency contract, the investment along the DL, and the other young players in the room, Franklin-Myers just might be someone that doesn't quite make the cut.

But it has nothing to do with the level of player he is. JFM is an exceptional player, but things are getting pretty packed along the DL. He's played less than half the snaps on defense during his time in Denver but might command a deal worth well over $10 million per year.

At the end of the day, there is likely a team out there that could offer more to JFM than the Broncos would be willing to offer, and with the Broncos making all of these investments into the unit, JFM is simply someone who is on the outside, looking in.

Broncos fans should not get their hopes up here, as it is a near guarantee that the team will not be re-signing John Franklin-Myers.