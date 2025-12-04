NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Broncos still among the best after OT win

The NFL hierarchy has taken a good bit of shape here over the past few weeks, and we are going to begin to see some playoff-clinching scenarios develop as well. There is a ton of parity in the NFL this year, and it's having a pretty awesome impact on the way things have shaken out this year.

There might not be a legitimate juggernaut in the league right now, but there also could be about 10 teams that have an argument to win Super Bowl 60 in February. Now that Week 14 is nearly upon us, we've got a fresh slate of NFL power rankings.

Let's get into our updated NFL power rankings as the Cowboys and Lions kick us off in Week 14.

Broncos and Patriots remain at the top in latest NFL Power Rankings

32. Tennessee Titans

If nothing else, Cam Ward has made some big-time throws this year, so the raw stats are a bit misleading, but the Titans are truly inept and are years away from winning anything of note.

31. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings various QB issues have come to a boil in 2025, and now this team might be in a position to go all-in on some type of veteran acquisition in 2026 so people can keep their jobs.

30. Las Vegas Raiders

The major moves that Las Vegas made this offseason brings this team further down the list, as the duo of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith was supposed to be something that got the franchise stabilized, but the total opposite has happened.

29. New Orleans Saints

Rookie QB Tyler Shough has shown some promise and has been the best rookie signal-caller in the NFL this year, so the Saints have something to hang their hat on right now.

28. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart has been a pleasant surprise, but the New York Giants are still a bit of a mess and have to bring in a new coaching staff, so there is no guarantee of anything right now.

27. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is likely breaking the single-season sack record in these next few games, so in a lost season, the Cleveland Browns can at least experience that.

26. New York Jets

The New York Jets are a horrendous team, but GM Darren Mougey clearly has a plan and has a ton of NFL Draft capital to rebuild this roster.

25. Arizona Cardinals

After an encouraging 2-0 start, the Arizona Cardinals cratered and really don't have much of a direction right now. They are also likely to move on from Kyler Murray this offseason.

24. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were 3-2 at one point, and it finally looked like things were pointing upward, but the NFL is a brutal business sometimes. I could see some major changes hitting this franchise in the next couple of months.

23. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are probably better than the record indicates, but in a season plagued by injuries, the 3-9 Commanders are well out of the mix this year.

22. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals would have to win out and likely get some help to make the playoffs, but Joe Burrow is back and healthy, which is worth something.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are embarrassing, to be honest. This team needs to blow this operation up, clean house, and start from scratch.

20. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have won three games in a row and could legitimately make things interesting down the stretch if they could keep winning.

19. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers upset the Los Angeles Rams and are now 7-6, but it's hard to get a good read on this team, as they are pretty up and down.

18. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-6 for a reason, so let's not overthink this. The Chiefs could be starting down a 6-7 record if they can't get past the fierce Houston Texans' defense in Week 14. The offensive line is banged up, and the roster overall is painfully average.

17. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are also 6-6 for a reason. Lamar Jackson is banged up, yet again, and this team did begin the year 1-5, so they've had to do a ton of work to claw back into the mix.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's been a bit of a regression year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and besides having a very good QB in Baker Mayfield, the rest of the operation is just eh.

15. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football and, entering Week 14, are just one loss behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas' trade deadline additions have paid off big-time so far.

14. Detroit Lions

Losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn has impacted the Detroit Lions, as this team lost two regular season games all of 2024 and are already up to five losses entering Thursday Night Football. The Lions just aren't a juggernaut this year.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

It's another one of those years for the Philadelphia Eagles. This team is not capable of winning the Super Bowl this year and is the definition of 'good.'

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Another banged up year for the Los Angeles Chargers does have them again in a Wild Card spot for the 2025 season. Until the Chargers bring in some better players and key depth pieces, they won't do much more than this.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Now losers of three of four games, the Indianapolis Colts are collapsing at the wrong time and are honestly in a position where not making the playoffs is on the table.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now in first in the AFC South, but I do have concerns about the consistency of the QB, as Trevor Lawrence is up and down. Jacksonville could win a playoff game, but they would have to win the AFC South. I can't see this team going on the road and winning a postseason game.

9. San Francisco 49ers

The injuries have been brutal, but a 9-4 record is very impressive. Brock Purdy has missed a chunk of the season, and the 49ers have also been without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.

8. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have to start rooting for the New England Patriots to lose, as they are running out of time to try and win the AFC East. Buffalo has won the division each year since 2020, so this is definitely uncharted territory for the franchise.

7. Houston Texans

Now 7-2 over their past nine games, the Houston Texans are peaking at the right time and are the best overall team in the AFC South right now.

6. Chicago Bears

The first seed in the NFC right now belongs to the Chicago Bears, which is not a statement many people would have thought was going to be a thing before the season. Chicago's dominance in tight games is a driving force in their success this year.

5. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers seem to be hitting their stride, but at 8-3-1, they sit a half game back of the Chicago Bears. Green Bay beat the Lions on Thanksgiving and earned the season-sweep.

4. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are a great football team, but the top-heavy passing game and Sam Darnold not being able to show up in big games could be this team's downfall in 2025.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, but this is still one of the best overall teams in the NFL, as both the offense and defense are top units.

2. Denver Broncos

Now winners of nine in a row, the 10-2 Denver Broncos have the second-best record in the NFL, the league's most clutch QB, and the top pass rush. All of those qualities are those of a Super Bowl team, period.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are at the top of our power rankings. Now at 11-2, New England has the best record in the league and recently blew out the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. QB Drake Maye might just be the MVP at this point, as well.