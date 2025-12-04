Sean Payton drops an RJ Harvey statement that Broncos' fans will love

The Denver Broncos took RJ Harvey at the bottom of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Harvey was one of the many talented running backs in the NFL Draft. Things got a bit weird when Denver used their first-round pick on Jahdae Barron, as TreVeyon Henderson was still on the board, and many fans and analysts had Henderson mocked to Denver many times.

Well, that didn't happen, but in June, Denver double-dipped at the position and signed JK Dobbins, who was on pace for his best year as a pro. Unfortunately, injuries have been a concern with Dobbins, and one emerged a few weeks ago.

Dobbins is now likely to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, so the rookie Harvey figures to see this increased role continue, and while he's not necessarily broken out yet, head coach Sean Payton seems to think it's coming.

Sean Payton claims that 'we haven't seen anything yet' from RJ Harvey

Sean Payton is great in front of a microphone and knows how to push all the right buttons, and he did this recently with RJ Harvey:

Sean Payton was asked about RJ Harvey: “There’s that saying, ‘You haven’t seen anything yet’” 👀



Added he has a “rare running skillset” pic.twitter.com/k4TZJ1pdlY — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 3, 2025

Sean Payton and the Broncos have been right on pretty much everything for the most part, so perhaps Payton is onto something here with Harvey. Now sitting at 10-2, the Broncos have five regular season games left to hopefully finish up an AFC West title and top seed in the AFC.

Harvey has definitely eaten up some yards this year. He's rushed for 279 yards and four touchdowns and has added 222 receiving yards and four more touchdowns. Right now, Harvey is up to 501 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, averaging an efficient 4.8 yards per touch.

Where Harvey can really do some damage is as a receiver, but with JK Dobbins out, Harvey is going to continue to get a good bit of run on the ground. Overall, it is too early to tell how good RJ Harvey is going to be, but the Broncos kind of need him to hit his stride here in the coming weeks.

The Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers in the coming weeks, and could clinch the AFC West title with two more wins, and two more losses from the Los Angeles Chargers, who play the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs over the next two weeks.

Denver won't be able to win these next two games without an efficient run game.