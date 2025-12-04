Broncos rookie surprisingly leading his position in early Pro Bowl voting

For the majority of the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos' special teams unit has been an unmitigated disaster. They were easily one of the worst units in football, and their undisciplined approach to the game-winning field goal attempt in Week 2 against the Colts cost them a game that might be the difference between the top and second seeds. On top of miscues such as this, their kickoff coverage has routinely been burned and cost the defense significant field position.

However, the Broncos' special teams unit has been considerably better of late. Ever since the block of AJ Cole by special team specialist JL Skinner, the unit has been performing much better. It should also be noted that the Broncos moved on from special teamer Trent Sherfield shortly after, especially considering his poor special teams play this year.

Despite their inconsistent play as a whole, the Broncos have had two players perform solidly in most games this season (not including Marvin Mims due to his injury): punter Jeremy Crawshaw and kicker Wil Lutz. Lutz has been named conference special teams player of the week a few times this year, but Crawshaw has flown more under the radar. With this recent recognition, he might finally be seeing the recognition he deserves.

Jeremy Crawshaw leads all AFC punters in Pro-Bowl votes through the first phase

Through the first phase of Pro-Bowl voting, Broncos' rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw leads all punters in voting. He was the only punter taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, putting immense pressure on him to perform at a high level for Darren Rizzi and his special teams unit. Not only has Crawshaw performed well, but he has also been one of the best punters in the entire conference.

Crawshaw's success is finally gaining the attention that it deserves, which is evident in his first-place status among all AFC punters. The rookie has been impressive, but not many could have expected, or even hoped, that he would immediately become one of football's best. In a situation such as kicking in Denver, Colorado, the need for a strong punter is not only a priority, but a necessity. Crawshaw has answered the call and then some, serving as a clear upgrade over last year's punting situation.

Ultimately, Pro Bowl voting is far from the be-all-end-all for a player's worth and abilities, but it still serves as a solid gauge, especially for defensive and special teams players. On top of that, it allows players to gain the national publicity that they otherwise might not have. After all, how many punters can you name in the first place? This is a nice feather in Crawshaw's hat as his rookie season winds down.