A year after falling just short of the 2026 Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos are finally receiving the preseason love that they have earned the past two years. Denver has made the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and is primed to make a run and make it for a third straight season. For the likes of receiver Courtland Sutton and lineman Garett Bolles, this new era of Broncos football is well earned and was worth fighting for.

With a strong foundation in place under head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix, expect the Broncos to be consistent players in the NFL playoff picture. Nix is yet to miss the playoffs as a professional, and doesn't seem willing to let that streak end any time soon. He and Sutton have turned Denver's offense into a respectable group, but they were missing a truly explosive piece.

With the major trade for Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos' offense might finally have the major receiving threat that they have been missing for some time. If Waddle can mesh with Nix and Sutton, the Broncos might finally have the offense they have been dreaming of. Pair that with their sack-happy defense, and the Broncos might be the best team in the AFC again this year.

ESPN ranks the Denver Broncos as the third-best team in the NFL heading into the regular season

In their second iteration of power rankings since the end of the 2026 playoffs, ESPN ranked the Broncos as the third-best team in football, a jump up from their initial ranking of fourth overall. Denver finished in the NFL's final four last year, showing just how close this group is to being able to compete in the Super Bowl for the franchise's first ring in a decade. If it were not for the ankle injury to Nix late in the season, the Broncos might have been representing the AFC in the title game.

As for how the Broncos were able to bridge that gap this year, ESPN identified wide receiver as the position the Broncos improved the most in the offseason:

In an offseason that saw the Broncos re-sign 17 of their 21 unrestricted, restricted, and exclusive rights free agents, the big swing for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (three draft picks in all) was their desired move after a quarter of their drives ended in three-and-outs last season.



The hope is Waddle also unlocks the deep part of the field for quarterback Bo Nix, who had a 38.7% completion rate on attempts of 20 or more yards last season. Waddle's yards per pass route (2.34) was 11th best in 2025 and well ahead of the highest-ranked Broncos player -- Courtland Sutton at 1.75. -- Jeff Legwold

If the Broncos are able to improve their deep passing game and the explosiveness of their offense, they could seriously contend for another Lombardi trophy, much like they did this past year prior to Nix's ankle injury. The Broncos lacked an explosive downfield option all season, and it was clearly beginning to weigh on Nix, Sutton, and the rest of the Broncos' offense.

By adding one in Waddle, Denver finally has a well-rounded passing game, something they haven't had since the days of Peyton Manning.

If the Broncos are able to find that passing attack, we could be entering another golden age of Broncos football at Empower Field.