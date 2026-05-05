Going into 2026, the Denver Broncos are entering into what appears to be the second year of a Super Bowl window, but are already in need of finding their next generation of offensive starters to be able to maintain that window. The Broncos seemed to understand that, bringing in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a massive trade a month before the draft, then adding multiple skill players in the draft itself. The next wave of offensive starters might have arrived in Denver over the past month or two.

Specifically on the offense, the Broncos have sorely missed secondary playmaking options. The Broncos have struggled to find options outside of the likes of receiver Courtland Sutton and running back JK Dobbins, but might have been able to find a few pieces to their offense that can help provide depth to an offense that badly needs it. With more long-term thinking, the Broncos might have even been able to find a few future starters, even as late as the 7th round.

A name like 4th-round running back Jonah Coleman might immediately jump out as a future starter for Denver, or possibly even tight end and 5th-rounder Justin Joly. Deeper down into Denver's draft class, one specific name jumps out as a potential starter for the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton's offense. With their tight end room in major flux heading into 2026 and beyond, this particular player could help usher in the next era of Broncos tight ends: 7th-round pick Dallen Bentley.

The Denver Broncos might have found a future starter with their seventh round selection Dallen Bentley

The Broncos selected Utah tight end Dallen Bentley with their second-to-last selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite him being mocked as high as the Broncos in the fourth round. He wasn't the first tight end that the Broncos selected, but he might be their best value selection of the entire class. He did not produce a ton during his time at Utah, especially considering how strong the program has been the past few years, but he is an incredibly projectable prospect.

Bentley's 620 yards in his junior year were basically all that he produced as a Ute, with just 20 receiving yards over his first two years. He will be 25 through the end of the 2026 calendar year, which might push the Broncos to try and get him on the field more to see what they have, especially considering that Joly is on the younger side at just 21.

Bentley doesn't have the body of collegiate work that Joly does, but could find himself on the field more due to his size as well. On Joly, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed out that the Broncos "really like his tape from 2024, when he played at a lighter weight." While the Broncos try to get him to a physical frame that they like more, it could afford more snaps to Bentley, which might be the biggest chance of his career to grab a role and run with it.

For the Broncos as a whole roster, the tight end spot has been their weakest link each of the last two years. The likes of Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull have produced minimal, while Adam Trautman's value starts and ends with run blocking, which is fine if there are more receiving threats around him. Bentley can find a role as a secondary pass-catching tight end behind starter Evan Engram before having a legitimate chance at being the team's starter in 2027 and beyond.