3 Broncos with the most to gain entering 2026 offseason programs

The 2026 offseason is entering its final stages, which means that the return to the football field is not far off for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos ended the 2025 season on a somewhat odd note, winning 15 games and coming within three points of the Super Bowl, yet still feeling as if something was missing. That odd feeling is going to linger into the start of the 2026 campaign, but it won't be the only point of interest heading into the new season.

The Broncos have a fairly complete roster, but a complete roster means more competition for snaps and roles. The Broncos' roster is still fairly young, and their crop of draft selections has received solid marks across the league despite not picking until the third round of the draft.

With their current roster, there are a few Broncos who could benefit greatly from a strong season, and that begins with impressing in the Spring. The Broncos are a team that values intensity and the ability to play several pieces, which should allow for a chance at snaps for almost the entire roster. These three players specifically could see their season outlook change dramatically.

These three Denver Broncos have the most to gain entering offseason programs

3. CB Jahdae Barron

Jahdae Barron entered the league with a ton of hype last year, with some even arguing that his draft position of 20th overall with the Broncos was a steal for the team. In the end, his playing time shrank to almost nothing in the playoffs, even against an offense led by Josh Allen and his incredible arm.

Barron needs to find a way to regain some of his old status this year, and it begins with impressing early and often. The corner duo of Ja'Quan McMillian and Riley Moss is going to need contract decisions soon, as well as safety Brandon Jones, and a step forward from Barron could impact all three of those decisions.

2. TE Justin Joly

It feels a little wrong for a rookie to be on this list, but Justin Joly has an incredible opportunity in front of him. Evan Engram turned in an underwhelming first season with the Broncos last year, is entering the final year of his free agent contract in Denver, and is on the wrong side of 30.

If there is any Broncos draft pick who could make an immediate impact and win over a starting job this year, it would be Joly. For him, his journey to immediate snaps starts with a strong showing in May and June at offseason programs and rookie camp.

1. QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC last year, but his season ended as abruptly as possible with his broken ankle. It certainly felt as though Nix was in the midst of leading the Broncos to the Super Bowl, but the NFL and its media circles have a short memory, and Nix has been on the receiving end of endless criticism in recent years.

Returning healthy will do wonders for his confidence and the team's confidence, while also helping keep the negative media attention away from the Mile High City for the time being.