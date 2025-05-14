Entire Broncos schedule leak will have fans believing Super Bowl dreams

The entirety of the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule has actually been leaked before the official release date. We are now just hours before the official release of the NFL schedule for the 2025 season, which is set to drop at 8:00 PM Eastern time.

However, the leaks seem to honestly be more than in previous years, as many games have already been officially confirmed. For months now, we have known who the Broncos would be playing, but we simply have not known when they would be playing.

Well, at the beginning of Wednesday, we did know that the Broncos would host the Titans in Week 1, play in London against the Jets in Week 6, and play on Christmas against the Chiefs. However, notorious NFL schedule-leaker OzzyNFL has leaked the entire Broncos schedule for 2025:

Is this the entire Denver Broncos schedule?

While it would not surprise me if this schedule was 100% correct, this is only a leak and is not guaranteed to be correct:

The Official Denver Broncos Schedule

W1: Titans at Broncos

W2: Broncos at Colts

W3: Broncos at Chargers

W4: Bengals at Broncos (MNF)

W5: Broncos at Eagles

W6: Broncos at Jets (London)

W7: Giants at Broncos

W8: Cowboys at Broncos

W9: Broncos at Texans

W10: Raiders at Broncos (TNF)… — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2025

The notable games on this leak are obviously the primetime ones, as this leak contains a Monday Night Football game at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. They also obviously play the Jets in London in Week 6. Before their Christmas Day game against the Chiefs, they have a TNF game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, allegedly, and a Sunday Night Football game against the Commanders in Week 13.

That Week 13 matchup could be right after their Week 12 bye, so that could end up being an ideal situation for the Broncos as they go up against another team led by a young QB. Overall, if this schedule leak is accurate, it's really not too bad for Denver - the two Thursday Night games just aren't ideal because of short rest, but if Denver was going to be thrown into primetime a lot, this isn't too bad of a schedule.