Early NFL Draft rankings are a best-case scenario for key Broncos' positions

The Denver Broncos definitely have a ton of long-term needs. Well, NFL Draft rankings for 2026 is just what the Broncos needed. On paper, this is one of the best rosters in the NFL, but even the best teams have good, but aging players.

One of the main ways to sustain success in the NFL is being able to replace that key, aging talent with fresh, younger talent. There is no better way to do that than in the NFL Draft. Over the past few drafts, Denver has found a ton of young talent that inspire confident in the future.

It is very early, but some NFL Draft rankings for 2026 indicate that some key long-term positions Denver needs to solidify will be quite deep.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports unveiled his top-50 2026 NFL Draft rankings

Some positions that Denver really needs to hammer away for the long-term are offensive tackle, inside linebacker, and tight end. Well, here are Renner's rankings and all the players at those positions he has in them:



3. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

11. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabam

13. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

16. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

21. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

22. Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

23. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

26. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

28. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

31. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

37. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

42. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

47. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Thirteen players on Renner's top-50 board are all players who could potentially fit crucial long-term needs for the Denver Broncos, and if Denver is picking somewhere in the 20s in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is a high-end chance that they'll have a ton of these prospects on the board.

Many things can change between now and the 2026 NFL Draft, but the draft class does appear to be quite deep at tackle, linebacker, and tight end.