Early signs in preseason suggest this Broncos draft pick has a long way to go

When the Denver Broncos spent a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on tight end Caleb Lohner, they knew it was going to require some patience. Lohner didn't even play 60 snaps of football at Utah, even though he was able to cash in every single one of his catches for a score.

While the sample size on Lohner was small, the upside was enormous. Lohner is a big-bodied tight end at 6-foot-7 with a tremendous catch radius. He's got the potential to be a fun weapon in the passing game, but playing only 56 snaps in college?

That's going to put you behind all of the other guys who have been playing football basically their entire life. The natural talent for Lohner hasn't yet caught up to his football ability, and that's become abundantly clear early in the preseason.

Broncos rookie TE Caleb Lohner still has a long ways to go

Lohner had a whopping three penalties in the Broncos' preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals. While being raw as a player is one thing, being undisciplined and making the same mistake more than once is another, especially in the NFL.

Not a good day for rookie TE Caleb Lohner. That's his third penalty of the day. Holding, illegal shift, false start.



That's the inexperience manifesting itself there. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 17, 2025

Sean Payton was asked about Lohner at his Tuesday press conference, and had a hard time being honest while also not burying the kid in front of everybody.

“I would say a little bit (he's still learning), but we have to get going. We have to get going, but I would say a little bit just overall his football knowledge.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

There's an urgency from the head coach because the Broncos have a need at the tight end position. Payton also acknowledged that the team is going to be "monitoring the wire" at tight end and fullback, and noted how important Nate Adkins has been to the operation despite a lack of acknowledgement.

Lohner was always going to be a project player. Part of my assertion with him this offseason is, you don't spend a draft pick there if you don't plan on keeping him on the 53-man roster, but if the Broncos don't believe their vision with Lohner is accurate anymore, then they'll subject him to waivers and the possibility that he could realize his potential elsewhere.

And if they become that comfortable with losing him, which they weren't at the time of the NFL Draft, then it'll be telling of what they're seeing on a day-to-day basis.