Dre Greenlaw’s absence hardly felt in Broncos elite defensive Week 1 performance

When the Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, it was assumed by most that he would be the catalyst of the Denver defense, likely the signal caller, and serve as their anchor in the second level. One game into the season, Greenlaw was already sidelined, and worries about his long-term health have come to the forefront.

Despite the absence, the Broncos had great play up the middle from their linebackers. The return of Alex Singleton and the play of Justin Strnad proved to be vital to Denver's dominant defensive performance against the Titans on Sunday.

If Denver is to be down Greenlaw for an extended period of time, the Broncos might not be in too much trouble. A healthy Singleton and elevated Strnad controlled the middle of the field for the Broncos, totaling 11 tackles, a pair of quarterback hits, and a sack.

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad had a huge impact in Denver's week one victory over Tennessee

Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton were hugely important for Vance Joseph's defense. Both players made great impacts beyond just the stat lines, including Alex Singleton's key first-quarter pass-breakup that negated a massive Tennessee play on third-and-long.

Specifically for Singleton, this week proved to be a massively important game. Playing his first regular season game since week three of 2024 in Tampa Bay, he played most every snap and was an energetic leader for the Broncos. If Greenlaw is going to suffer through lingering health issues, a healthy and effective Singleton could make-or-break Denver's season.

Next to Singleton ran Strnad, who played fairly poorly down the stretch in 2024, prompting Denver to bring in Greenlaw in the first place. Even with Levelle Bailey being elevated to the main roster to start the season, Strnad saw the great majority of the snaps next to Singleton. He might have had the most impactful play of the game among the two, sacking Cam Ward right after Denver took the lead in the third quarter. A crucial play for the game's momentum, Strnad's presence was felt today.

It remains to be seen how long Greenlaw will be on the sidelines for, but his absence was hardly felt in week one. If he is going to have a consistent injury issue all season, Denver will need their depth at inside linebacker to show up and have an impact going forward. With a trip to visit the Colts in week two, especially after their dominant week one victory over Miami, major contributions from Singleton and Strnad will be vital.