Dolphins firesale could give Broncos perfect chance to swing blockbuster trade

The Denver Broncos are in a position to add some considerable talent this offseason. Between Russell Wilson's contract officially off the books, the team having a good amount of cap space before any other contractual moves, and Bo Nix being on his rookie deal, Denver is resource-rich, and that isn't an exaggeration.

If it wasn't for a broken ankle, Nix and the Broncos were surely on their way to the Super Bowl. Well, that should only increase the motivation and urgency to get back into the AFC Championship Game to try and get some revenge and advance to Super Bowl 61.

Well, on Monday, a team in a totally opposite position as the Broncos, the Miami Dolphins, have begun a massive firesale before free agency, and this massive news could give Denver the perfect chance to swing this blockbuster trade with the team.

The Miami Dolphins could help the Denver Broncos swing a blockbuster trade this offseason

The Dolphins have gotten to work, releasing all of Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and most notably, Tyreek Hill. All of these releases happened on Monday, and it's not only a massive indicationg that the Dolphins are rebuilding, but it can also give the Broncos a massive chance here.

Miami brought in a new General Manager and head coach in Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, both coming from the Green Bay Packers. Between the bloated quarterback contract they have with Tua Tagovailoa, and the roster itself just not being close to competing, this rebuilding process was coming.

With the Dolphins making all of these roster moves now, the Broncos should have Jaylen Waddle on their radar in a potential trade. Denver clearly had some level of interest at the deadline, but there are new faces in the front office now, and Miami isn't cutting all of these players with the idea of competing for a Super Bowl in 2026.

The Dolphins are going to undergo a lengthy rebuild in all likelihood, and cutting players like this is really one of the beginning stages of such a process in the NFL. Miami will also be making a major move with Tagovailoa one way or another, which would only further entrench the franchise in a rebuild.

The Broncos have to call up the Dolphins and begin these trade talks, as Waddle would be precisely the type of wide receiver the team is looking for. He's under a relatively palatable contract at the moment and has over 5,000 receiving yards across his first five seasons in the league, beginning his career with three such seasons in a row.

The main issue with Denver's receiver room at the moment is that every player is in one tier too high. Courtland Sutton is not a no. 1 target, so acquiring Waddle would allow Sutton to fill in more of a WR2 role. This obviously creates a domino effect and would then allow other players like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr to also settle into roles that best fit their skillsets.

Not only that, but getting a game-changing wide receiver like this would also make the rushing attack more formidable, as defenses would be forced to respect Denver's passing attack, which isn't something that has happened for the Broncos ever since the prime Peyton Manning years.

With the Dolphins clearly wanting to end this era and begin preparing for the future, a Waddle trade makes all the sense in the world.