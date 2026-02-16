Surprise contract prediction gives Broncos hope for dream free agent

The Denver Broncos no longer have the Russell Wilson dead cap on the books in the 2026 offseason, so they're already going to be dreaming big in NFL Free Agency as it is. But even with that, the Broncos can't just go out and spend the most money at every position group of need.

We know this team has needs at running back, wide receiver, and linebacker heading into the offseason. Tight end will be on that list as well with starter Adam Trautman hitting free agency. However, a few players set to hit free agency coming in under their previously anticipated numbers could end up being a huge benefit for the Broncos.

A recent contract prediction from Pro Football Focus for star linebacker Devin Lloyd, one of the prized free agents at the linebacker position, could actually be a dream come true for the Broncos.

Predicted Devin Lloyd contract would be a dream come true for Broncos in free agency

PFF predicted a Devin Lloyd contract at a very reasonable three years, $48 million. Considering some have projected him as a $20-plus million per year player this offseason, and the franchise tag for linebackers is projected at over $27 million, the idea of getting a player at his level of impact for just $16 million in average annual value?

That's a bargain the Broncos could almost certainly get on board with.

Not to mention, we all know how much the Broncos have loved former Utah Utes prospects under general manager George Paton, for whatever reason. Lloyd emerged this past season for the Jaguars with a monster season, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl and a 2nd-team All-Pro nod with 81 total tackles and five interceptions.

The Broncos need a talent upgrade at the linebacker position, and Lloyd could provide exactly that. He's just 27 years old and a former first-round pick, who could come in and give the team a top linebacker to potentially replace the likes of Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad, who are both free agents.

We may even see the Broncos look to replace 2025 free agent pickup Dre Greenlaw, who has no guaranteed money left on his contract this year (and beyond) and could be a cut candidate in the coming weeks.

Lloyd is the type of impact player at the linebacker position you feel like you could build around. Vance Joseph's defense requires a lot of versatility out of the linebacker position, whether they're playing off the ball or off the edge, and Lloyd has the ability to do everything asked of him out there.

Plus, stealing him away from the Jaguars would give the Broncos a bit of an edge when it comes to taking down an opponent that was one of the few that had their number in 2025.

Lloyd, up to this point, has been maybe considered a bit of a "dream" free agent for Denver because of his price tag and the plethora of areas to address offensively, but at $16 million per season, the game would change completely.