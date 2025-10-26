Dianna Russini just dropped Broncos trade deadline rumor fans have been craving

For the first time in years, the Denver Broncos are in a legitimate, almost objectively-good position to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. It's been a long time coming since the failed Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett moves, and the years of QB incompetence.

Denver doesn't have a ton of cap space right now, and much of that is due to a dead cap hit still remaining due to Russell Wilson's contract. After the 2025 NFL Season, his contract is totally off the books, and the Broncos can officially move on. On paper, Denver is sporting one of the best rosters in the NFL and have the second-best record in the AFC.

It's not a coincidence that Denver is where they are, but the roster does have a few positions on the weaker side that could be addressed at the NFL trade deadline. The deadline is on November 4th, the Tuesday after Week 9 wraps up. It's not outrageous to suggest that Denver is 7-2 at the deadline, but even being 6-3 puts them in a position to buy. What positions, if any, could the Broncos target?

NFL insider Diana Russini is reporting that the Broncos are monitoring the tight end market

Despite one of the deepest tight end NFL Drafts perhaps in the history of the NFL, the Denver Broncos didn't come away with one of the draftable prospects and instead took a dart-throw on a former basketball player in Caleb Lohner. It was, frankly, an utter failure by the team's front office. So many other teams were able to come away with an encouraging TE prospect.

Now yes, Evan Engram is a good player, but he's not a true, in-line tight end and is also not a long-term solution. Furthermore, the Broncos absolutely do need another pass-catcher. Functional tight ends in the NFL are harder to find than wide receivers, so the Broncos having interest at the position is a positive update and something many fans have been craving.

One of the best overall options might be Chig Okonkwo of the Tennessee Titans. Okonkwo is a fourth-year player for the Tennessee Titans, just 26 years old, and was present when the previous regime was in power. The Titans are also one of the worst teams in the NFL and are in a position to sell.

Okonkwo would make a ton of sense. He's also never missed a game in the NFL and has caught nearly 72% of his career targets. Other options would include David Njoku, Mark Andrews, and perhaps even TJ Hockenson.