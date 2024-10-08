Denver Broncos' Week 7 game may have gotten monumentally easier
The Denver Broncos' next away game is against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, and that game could have just gotten a lot easier. Derek Carr hurt his oblique on a throw in the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
When asked about he feels, he said "not good."
You can see the clip below.
Carr is apparently getting an MRI on Tuesday, so at that point, the Saints and the league should know the status of his injury. In Week 6, the Saints face-off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a huge divisional game, but based on the last three weeks, the NFC South is clearly going to come down to the Buccaneers or Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints just do not have the HC/QB combination that can compete with the Falcons and Bucs. But the bigger story here is whether the long-time Raiders' QB is going to miss some time with this injury. If he can't even throw the ball without pain, it'll be interesting to see how long Carr would need to miss.
The Denver Broncos play the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season, and this will obviously be a huge game for Sean Payton, who coached the Saints from 2006-2021, bringing a Super Bowl to the city in 2009.
Over the next three games, the Denver Broncos can really gain more ground in the AFC. They lost the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 7, and host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. With Carr potentially missing some time, the Saints could be quite the defeated team coming into this game and could even be riding a four-game losing streak.
With how weak the AFC has been this year, the Broncos being able to escape with a 5-3 record after two months of play would be outstanding and would give them a shot to make a playoff push. Derek Carr is a middling QB, but he's 11-6 in his career against the Denver Broncos with 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a solid 93.9 passer rating.
The Broncos have not beaten Derek Carr in a game since the 2019 NFL Season. The status of the New Orleans Saints' starting QB is deifnitely something for the Denver Broncos to keep an eye on in the coming days.
But their focus must first be on the LA Chargers in Week 6.