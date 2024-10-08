Broncos' QB Bo Nix is developing before our eyes and it's glorious to see
The Denver Broncos have ripped off three wins in a row and are not only riding this win streak, but are seeing their rookie QB develop. After years of failed veteran quarterbacks, the Broncos finally made the right move to draft one in the first round. Bo Nix was the Broncos' 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and earned the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
The team lost their first two games of the 2024 season, dropping contests against the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. During those two games, Bo Nix absolutely looked like a rookie QB. In fact, through two games, he threw zero touchdowns and four interceptions.
He added one rushing touchdowns.
Then, in Weeks 3-5, during the team's winning streak, Nix's production took off. In fact, I was able to hash out the Weeks 1-2 splits from the Weeks 3-5 splits here, check it out:
This is about as clear-cut as it can get. Over the last three games, Nix has completed 63.6% of his passes and has not thrown an interception. The passer rating, you'd think would be higher, but his low yardage total thanks to the Week 4 matchup against the Jets is what dragging is that down for the numbers nerds.
Just to give you an idea; if Bo Nix had thrown exactly 600 passing yards over the last three games, he'd have a 94.9 passer rating over the last three. Passer rating and QBR aren't the most reliable stats, but in the case of a developing rookie QB, it's a good thing to look at.
And it's quite fitting that Nix playing way more efficiently over the last three weeks just so happens to be the Broncos' three-game winning streak. Over the next three weeks, the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers, travel to face the New Orleans Saints, and host the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers and Saints do have more stout defenses, so that could present a challenge, and growth in the NFL is never perfectly linear, but over the last three games, it's clear-cut just how much Bo Nix has improved.
The hope is obviously Nix being able to keep this up for the entire 2024 NFL Season and perhaps ending the year on a strong note. The Broncos don't have to make the playoffs this season, but through five games, they are in view. If Bo Nix and the offense can keep growing, you just never know.