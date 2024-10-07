Russell Wilson's new cringeworthy catchphrase will make Broncos fans laugh
There was undoubtedly a time when just about every Denver Broncos fan was embracing Russell Wilson's "Let's Ride" mantra. After making it to nine Pro Bowls and multiple Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and his "Go Hawks" mantra at the end of every press conference or interview, people were pretty much on board with whatever Russ wanted to say.
He was to be the savior of the Denver Broncos' franchise, a sequel of sorts to the Peyton Manning move made back in 2012.
Unfortunately, let's ride is now more like speaking the name "Voldemort" out loud. You basically just don't say those words in Broncos Country. With the way things ended so poorly with Wilson in Denver, nobody wants to hear that phrase pretty much ever again.
Now, with Wilson potentially making his return to the field in the near future after a calf injury he suffered early in Steelers training camp, it sounds like there will be a new catchphrase for Wilson with the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Russell Wilson set to debut new catchphrase with Steelers
Win the 7th...
The Pittsburgh Steelers, obviously, have won six Super Bowl titles in their franchise's rich history. They are one of the most beloved and popular NFL teams as a result of that. And Wilson is going to sign off from every press conference and interview by saying, "Win the 7th."
After starting the season 3-0, the Steelers have now lost two consecutive games, which could pave the way for Wilson to take over the starting job that currently belongs to Justin Fields. While Fields provides the Steelers more of a long-term option, Pittsburgh may not view either of these guys as long-term fixtures and just wants to win as much as possible this season.
Neither player is under contract beyond 2024.
Fans in Broncos Country who are still monitoring Russell Wilson's Steelers career probably can't help but laugh at this new catchphrase. Not just what Wilson is saying, but that he's saying it at all is what's really cringeworthy about it. You would think that the situation Wilson experienced in Denver would really humble him, but that doesn't appear to be the case.
Wilson is a hard worker. He's dedicated to his craft. He seems like genuinely a good person. But the way he comes across is so often inauthentic. Broncos fans would have given up a lot to see some genuine emotion out of Wilson like we saw out of Bo Nix in Sunday's win against the Raiders.
This is nothing new for those who have covered Wilson for quite some time, but Wilson is borderline robotic in the way he operates. He seems to have a canned message or response to every question. And now, he has a canned catchphrase to finish all of them off with as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.