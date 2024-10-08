Who gets a game ball after the Broncos Week 5 victory over the Raiders?
The Denver Broncos have won three games in a row. Who gets a game ball after their latest victory over the Las Vegas Raiders? Wow, what a game.
The Denver Broncos fell into a dreadful 10-0 hole, and it was shaping up to be a 17-3 deficit before Patrick Surtain II's 100-yard pick-6. Denver ended up winning by 16 points, but it would have been a 24-point victory had they prevented the garbage-time touchdown. There are most definitely some game balls that need to go out to a few players.
QB Bo Nix
The first three-touchdown game of his career was much-needed. Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to Jaleel McLaughlin and Josh Reynolds and also "ran" for a touchdown. His rushing touchdown was one of those plays where the QB gets the snap at the one-yard line and simply leaps over the pile. Sean Payton did this a lot with Drew Brees, so he's familar with running the play.
Nix had a 117.2 passer rating, the best of his young career thus far. He definitely settled in quite a bit in the second half and would have had three touchdown passes and at least 250 yards had Troy Franklin been able to come down with the deep pass from Nix in the second half. It was a perfectly thrown ball that Franklin should have caught.
Regardless, Bo Nix showed a ton of growth in Week 5 and deserves a game ball.
CB Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II may not only be the best CB in the NFL, but he's been the best defensive player through five weeks of the 2024 NFL Season, and it's reasonable to think that he's now the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. I mean, what a season this player has had thus far, and it comes after inking that huge extension in the offseason.
Surtain picked off two passes in the Broncos' Week 5 win and was able to return his first interception 100 yards the other way for a touchdown. This proved to be the turning point in the game for the Denver Broncos. PS2 continues to ball out this year, and he's truly on pace to have the best year of his career by far.
Mind you, he's still only 24 years old. The Broncos' have a lockdown cornerback and when they needed him most on Sunday, he came through.
CB Riley Moss
How about Riley Moss? Another great game from the first-year starter, Moss also came away with his first of many NFL interceptions. It was a huge pick in the second half that contributed to the Broncos scoring 34 unanswered points.
Moss has been one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far for the Denver Broncos, and it only felt like a matter of time before Riley Moss got the chance to pick a pass off. All of a sudden, the Broncos may have the deepest CB room in the NFL alongside Patrick Surtain II, the top CB in the NFL, and Ja'Quan McMillian, a top-10 slot cornerback.
The Denver Broncos' secondary has been cooking this year, and Riley Moss is a huge reason why.