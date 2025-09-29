Denver Broncos' Week 4 QB opponent struggles big-time away from home

The Denver Broncos host Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 4. How does Browning do away from home? Anything can happen in this game, so it's not smart for Denver to overlook this opponent.

Yes, Joe Burrow not being in the game does really sway this contest to their favor, but they still have to show up and play 60 minutes of complementary football, something they have not done at all this year. The Broncos return home for the first time since Week 1 and look to start 2-2 for the second year in a row.

Well, how does Jake Browning play away from home? We dug into the statistics, and the numbers are almost too crazy to believe.

Bengals' backup QB Jake Browning does not play all that well away from home

It's not a stretch to say that this is a must-win game for the Denver Broncos, and now that they are against a backup QB in Jake Browning, it truly might be a must-win. The Broncos have to get to 2-2 on the season before the main part of 2025 begins in October and November. Sean Payton tends to win about 70% of his games in these two months, so getting to 2-2 can set the stage for a huge breakout.

Well, Jake Browning is 7-7 as a starter in the NFL, but his splits away from home paint a different picture and bode well for the Broncos on Monday Night Football:



1-3 record

98/139 (70.5%)

256.5 yards

4 TDs

5 INTs

67.9 passer rating

14 sacks

As you can see, Browning can complete a high percentage of his passes and can throw for a ton of yards, but a lot of that production might also be in end-game situations when defenses are playing off the ball in 'prevent' mode. Jake Browning has put the ball in harm's way a lot away from home. Five interceptions in four away starts is mind-boggling, and 14 sacks is almost unbelievable.

Denver might see the Bengals complete a handful of passing plays down the field, but there really isn't anything notable about the offense when Jake Browning is under center. Most QBs don't play quite as well away from home, so it's not like Browning is anything radical in this instance, but his away splits do paint a great picture for the Denver defense here in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.